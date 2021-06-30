Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny went ham on Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, revealing a series of lies he peddles around to gain political mileage.

This is after Murkomen attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta when he toured Kisumu and launched various development projects, alleging that Rift Valley has been forgotten.

Speaking yesterday, Kuttuny accused Murkomen of turning into a crybaby and failing to acknowledge the development projects that President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated in Rift Valley.

According to Kuttuny, Uhuru has initiated projects worth Ksh30 Billion currently in Deputy President William Ruto region.

“The likes of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen are now crybabies.”

“They should be telling us all these projects we are seeing in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya are implemented by which government.”

“In North Rift alone, we have projects worth over Sh30 billion.” Kuttuny said.

He added that the only projects that failed are those that were interfered with by Tang Tanga leaders allied to DP Ruto who wanted kickbacks.

“The only projects that have not taken off are those that were interfered with by pro-Tangatanga leaders who wanted kickbacks.”

“The President means well for every part of this country,” he added.

