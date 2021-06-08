Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – A randy National Government administrative officer was nearly lynched on Monday night after he was caught in a lodging with a student.

The suspect, who is the Sasur Sub Location Assistant Chief, was busted with the minor at Kikwetu Lodging in Cheptais Town, Mt Elgon, after the owner of the lodge raised the alarm forcing members of the public to storm the facility.

They frog matched the culprit and nearly lynched him but was saved by police officers from Cheptais Police Station who rushed the victim and culprit to Cheptais Sub County Hospital.

However, the police vehicle had to divert to a different hospital after it emerged that the daughter of the disgraced Assistant Chief is a nurse in the facility.

Meanwhile, Maendeleo ya Wanawake Mt Elgon Chapter Chairlady, Eunice Chepchumba, condemned the incident and vowed to make sure that the culprit faces the full force of the law.

“We can’t sit down and watch leaders ruining the future of innocent girls and especially students, the administrator will serve as an example.

“We will not condone this, give girls a space to access education,” she fumed.

Last year, President Uhuru warned Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs that they will be held responsible if school-going girls in their jurisdiction became pregnant and it appears some administrators are preying, instead of protecting minors like this idiot.

Watch the clip below

An Assistant Chief arrested with a form two girl in a guest house at Mt. Elgon pic.twitter.com/CsTJ2a6XWg — K24 TV (@K24Tv) June 8, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST