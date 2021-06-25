Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, now claims that focused and successful women like her don’t focus on sex since they are busy building their empires.

Laying her sentiments on Instagram stories, the Nero Company Limited CEO, said that if she was to list her priorities right now, sex would not be on her bucket list.

“In most Focused & Successful women, sex is probably number 8 in their priority list,” she said in her post.

The message seems directed to men who have been sending her flirting DMs after she announced her breakup with Ben Pol.

Anerlisa has always insisted that she is not ready to fall in love again after her marriage with Pol crumbled.

Currently, she is focused on building her business empire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.