Thursday, June 24, 2021 – A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chopper has crashed in the Oltinga area of Kajiado West sub-county with an unconfirmed number of passengers.

Kajiado County Police Commander, Muthuri Mwongera, said the accident happened about 8 am and details of the chopper and the number of passengers remains unknown.

“I have dispatched Kajiado West OCPD Vincent Kitili, to the scene in Oltinga to get us details,” Mwongera said.

The police commander confirmed that it is an Army chopper that crashed 60 km south of Oloopolos.

Such choppers, they say, can carry a maximum of 26 passengers.

Kajiado West OCPD Vincent Kitili said 13 passengers were rescued and have been flown to Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi.

This is a military operation and we are not supposed to share the information from the ground.

The military has taken over. Our duty is to file a signal later,” he said.

The area DC Morekwa Morang’a reported that as the chopper prepared to land, a large whirlwind occurred, causing the pilot not to see the ground.

“We are yet to count the bodies of the dead,” said the DC.

The Department of Defence has confirmed that the chopper is a Mi 171e Air force helicopter that was on a training mission.

