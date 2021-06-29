Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – Yesterday, city socialite and serial husband snatcher, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, took to social media and announced that she was vacating from Syokimau, where she has been living for years.

The controversial socialite claimed that she was facing security threats and that’s why she has decided to relocate to another estate.

“This is place is no longer safe.” she wrote on her Instagram stories and posted a video showing her alleged new house in Hurlingham.

She further claimed that her mother will be living in the Syokimau house after vacating.

However, it has now emerged that she was forced to vacate from Syokimau after neighbours complained of her rogue behaviours.

It has also emerged that the house she claims to own in Syokimau doesn’t belong to her.

The owner of the rented Syokimau house ordered her to vacate.

Her husband Jamal has reportedly rented her a house in Hurlingham.

Here are screenshots of Edgar Obare’s posts exposing Amber Ray’s lies.

