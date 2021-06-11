Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Victor Mwenda, a senior sales officer at EABL, has been taken to court after he hit his mpango wa kando’s husband with a metal rod and caused grievous injuries to his body.

The suspect assaulted his mpango wa kando’s husband identified as Barasa after he found him outside his house in Nairobi’s Spring Valley estate.

Barasa, a city businessman, knew that Mwenda had an affair with his wife.

A confrontation between Barasa and Mwenda ensued when he questioned him what he was doing outside his matrimonial home.

When Barasa attempted to open the suspect’s car, he drove off for nearly 300 metres dragging him down along the road as he held on to the floor.

The suspect then stopped abruptly and picked a piece of metal rod that he used to hit the victim.

Barasa sustained serious injuries on the head and hand.

Mwenda denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh 80,000.

Here’s a photo of the suspect in court.

