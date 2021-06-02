Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, had the time of his life at Avery Lounge in Utawala yesterday.

Kageni was the emcee during the lounge’s first anniversary and he wasted no chance during the lit party when his female fans asked for selfies.

The 40-year-old bachelor was spotted going around the club kissing multiple women while partying like there’s no tomorrow.

There was no social distancing in the club even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim more lives.

Kageni recently revealed that he has no plans of marrying.

He said marriage is slavery and since he values freedom, he doesn’t want to be caged in marriage.

See how the renowned radio presenter had fun at the club.

