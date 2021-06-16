Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – There are allegations that Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, beat his wife Aeedah during the album launch of singer Bahati.

According to information shared by Edgar Obare, Anwar confronted Aeedah after he saw her flirting with another man at the function.

The controversial Senator confronted his wife and slapped her as guests watched in shock.

In a video that was posted by Diana Marua’s brother-in-law, Ian Willis, talking to his daughter, you could hear Diana narrating how the Senator assaulted his wife before the security intervened.

Early this year, Saumu Mbuvi revealed that Senator Anwar is a very violent man after they broke up.

At one time, he almost disfigured her face after giving her a thorough beating.

Senator Anwar and Aeedah Bambi got married in April this year but it seems their marriage is already facing problems.

