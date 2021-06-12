Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has shocked people after she reprimanded her bodyguard who was captured on video confronting a Kirinyaga resident.

Waiguru admitted that the bodyguard was at fault for escalating the issue.

In the video, the bodyguard could be seen pushing away the woman as she attempted to present her issues to the Governor.

The visibly angry woman, identified as Damaris Munene, dared the bodyguards to assault her.

“My attention is drawn to a video circulating on social media regarding a certain Damaris Munene interaction with my security.”

“It’s unfortunate the guard was short-tempered and allowed himself to get provoked.”

“The bodyguard has been warned,” Waiguru affirmed.

At the same time, Waiguru defended Damaris, saying she did not ask about resources as reported but she was part of a group of youth who needed support.

She pledged to help them receive a fish pond to earn an income.

“We know nothing about fish farming and chicken farming and others have learnt about it”, Damaris decried.

The incident left many worried about the governor’s safety and security.

Here is the video in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST