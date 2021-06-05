Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently the talk of the town after he mutilated the constitution on Thursday by cherry-picking judges for appointments.

In a gazette notice, the President elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary and left six judges among them Justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga.

Though the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had recommended the appointment of 40 judges, Uhuru left the six, which according to legal experts, is unconstitutional and blatant disregard of the rule of law.

Commenting about the issue, renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, said Uhuru is not done with the Judiciary.

Ahmednasir said in the coming days, Uhuru and his men would hound out deputy chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, from the Judiciary due to existing personal differences.

“Is DCJ Lady Justice Mwilu NEXT on the CHOPPING BOARD?” Ahmednasir posted on his Twitter page.

Other sources in the Judiciary say Mwilu is preparing to leave the powerful forces from the Executive, especially the ‘Harambee House prefects.

Mwilu started falling out with Uhuru immediately after the nullification of the 2017 Presidential election, where the Son of Jomo had been declared the winner.

