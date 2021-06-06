Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now raring to go thanks to his United Democratic Alliance chairman Johnston Muthama.

According to Muthama, who has been secretly conducting clandestine meetings with aspirants from all the 47 counties, UDA is now ready for the grassroots and the 2022 General Elections.

He noted UDA has grown exponentially within a short period attracting millions of Kenyans who are now ready to die for Ruto.

“The growth and interest Kenyans have expressed in our party is amazing.”

“We are now in every part of Kenya.”

“We have aspirants who have registered from all the 47 counties,” he said.

At the same time, Muthama used the just concluded meetings to explain to aspirants the ideologies, manifesto and it’s the constitution in the build-up to the grassroots election set for July.

He stated that the meetings are part of the wider plan to ensure that the economic blueprints being proposed by supporters of the Deputy President are well captured in the final manifesto to be unveiled by Ruto in December.

“Our agenda is the bottom-up economic model which will ensure that the common Kenyans are empowered.”

“UDA is about giving hope to ordinary people and that is why we have been clear in our meetings with aspirants that we must live to the promises we make,” he said.

Muthama has not been seen in public for a while prompting rumours that he may have contracted Covid-19, and now we know why he has been missing in action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST