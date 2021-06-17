Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, had initially travelled to Nairobi to celebrate his children’s academic performance before his untimely demise on Monday.

This was revealed by his elder brother George Jalang’o, who is now reading mischief in Jakoyo’s death.

“His daughter had recently graduated from a South Africa university while his son scored an A (plain) in the 2020 KCSE exam,” Jalang’o stated.

Jalang’o, who has trashed the cardiac arrest theory as the cause of death for Midiwo, stated his brother had avoided Covid-19 by limiting his movements and primarily stayed in his home in Siaya and therefore could not just have died suddenly.

He added that the politician lived a healthy lifestyle and would do exercises regularly by walking 15 to 20 kilometers daily.

He has since involved the police as the family seeks to unearth what really killed Midiwo.

