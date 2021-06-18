Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – The cause of death of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has been revealed.

According to the autopsy report, Midiwo died of acute kidney failure.

Speaking to the press at Lee Funeral Home on June 18, Prof. Jacob Midiwo, Jakoyo Madiwo’s elder brother, confirmed that indeed Raila Odinga’s cousin died of acute kidney failure after receiving the results of the post-mortem done on the deceased former MP on behalf of the family.

“We will know now what to do. Whether to engage somebody to investigate further,” Jacob stated.

He further mentioned that toxicological tests carried out on the deceased will take a maximum of three weeks before they are released.

Jacob added that the family would proceed with burial plans as the specimen required for the test had already been removed from the body.

The family revealed that it will not rule out foul play in the former MP’s death and will seek the services of private investigators to probe the matter.

Initial reports stated that Midiwo had died from a cardiac arrest on Monday, June 14.

However, his family doubted the cardiac arrest theory owing to the fact that Midiwo was as fit as a fiddle by the time of his death.

“Midiwo was fit, well and going about his activities. We cannot understand why and how he just fell ill and died,” the professor wondered.

The tentative burial date has been set for June 26, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST