Saturday, June 19, 2021 – The family of the late businessman Chris Kirubi has revealed the last moments before he succumbed to colon cancer on Monday.

According to his eulogy, Kirubi developed breathing difficulties on Sunday, June 13, and was put on oxygen.

However, the complications persisted and he passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

Reports intimated that Kirubi’s medical team had informed him last week that his chances of survival were slim.

The medical team had also told him to write a will because his condition was deteriorating at a fast rate.

“At no single time did Kirubi ever visit our hospital for treatment throughout his battle with cancer.

“He preferred being attended to at his home, where he’d assembled a well-equipped ICU facility, with all manner of medical tools,” a source told the publication.

Kirubi is survived by two children (Robert Kirubi and Mary-Ann Musangi), and five grandchildren.

Some of the leaders who attended the ceremony included; Mama Rachel Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, and Sports CS Amina Mohammed, who read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech.

