Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is having sleepless nights after a road in Kileleshwa was named after him by Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu.

The road formerly known as Dik Dik Road is now Francis Atwoli Road.

Immediately after the signpost was erected, irate Kileleshwa residents brought it down at night, saying the renaming of the road is an insult to Kenyans since Atwoli represents nobody but his stomach.

However the following day, the signpost was re-erected, and CCTV cameras were installed around the place.

To add to this, Atwoli has hired three goons to guard the post 24 hours to stop another demolition.

This was revealed by renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi who said despite the threat and intimidation the sign will come down in the coming days.

“I’m back! I went to see the illegal sign on Dik-Dik Road. I find it laughable @AtwoliDza has employed three goons to guard it. Atwoli thrives on violence and intimidation to get his way.

“His CCTV is goons. We shall avoid confrontations but the sign will come down. @ahmednasirlaw,” Mwangi, who had jetted in from Luxembourg wrote on his Twitter page.

