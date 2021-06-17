Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Chris Kirubi has been described as a good boss by most people that he employed in his companies.

Despite being among the richest Kenyans and an influential power broker, he interacted freely with his employees.

He particularly had a soft spot for female staff.

In this video that has surfaced online, the deceased businessman is seen spoiling one of his female employees at Capital FM with flowers during her birthday.

He even ‘played’ with her waist at some point.

Check out the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.