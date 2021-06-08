Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – An American billionaire is planning to fund Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaigns to ensure he becomes the fifth President of Kenya.

Ruto, 54, is preparing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who in the next 13 months, will be a civilian (Raiyaa) unless he mutilates the constitution and extends his term.

Though the ‘deep state’ and state operatives have abandoned Ruto’s bid, sources say, Hungarian-born American philanthropist and billionaire, George Soros, is preparing to fund Ruto’s unstoppable journey to the state house.

Soros is reportedly using his foundation, The Open Society to fund the second in command.

Sources said Ruto is using Oxford-trained economist David Ndii’s contacts to reach Soros who is known to fund mutinies, rebellions in most third-world countries.

As of March 2021, Soros had a net worth of US$8.6 billion (Sh 1 trillion) having donated more than $32 billion (Sh 3.4 trillion) to the Open Society Foundations of which $15 billion (Sh 1.7 trillion) have already been distributed, representing 64% of his original fortune, making him the “most generous giver” (in terms of percentage of net worth) in the planet.

In previous Kenya elections, Soros had been funding Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST