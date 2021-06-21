Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential election going by how Kenyans are joining his new party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Last week, the Registrar of Political Parties announced that Jubilee Party is the most popular party with 8.25 million members followed by Orange Democratic Movement with 4.25 million voters and UDA came a distant third with 1.75 million members.

But in a week, UDA has hit 3 million members and the number is rising exponentially going, by the statistics released by the Registrar of Political Parties.

In the registration, Rift Valley is leading with 1.5 million members followed closely by Mt Kenya with 1 million registered members.

Each county in Rift Valley, where it is considered to be Ruto’s stronghold, has enrolled more than 100,000 members.

Former chairman of Wareng County Council, Kiprop, noted that the party is expected to gain traction and popularity because it espouses a people-focused development agenda.

“The DP has been very clear on his agenda to put Kenyans first and that is why his thinking resonates well with very many Kenyans,” said Kiprop.

