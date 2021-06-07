Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has been accused of being the biggest obstacle facing the Luhya nation, especially the financial turmoil facing Mumias Sugar Company.

Though in the public arena Mudavadi pretends to be one of the defenders of the Luhya community, inside political and financial boardrooms, Mudavadi is a selfish politician who only thinks about his stomach.

On Monday, demonstrations locked Mumias town after residents accused Mudavadi and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala of being behind the troubles facing Mumias Sugar Company.

The demonstrators led by Mumias East MP, Ben Washiali, claimed Mudavadi demanded Sh 100 million from the Devki billionaire Narendra Raval Guru to fast track the transfer of the factory to the Devki group.

Devki was to invest 20 billion in reviving Mumias sugar company operations but it withdrew its plan citing political interference.

The Kenyan DAILY POST