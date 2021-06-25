Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Kenya is an archetype of George Orwell’s book, The Animal Farm, going by the man who is being floated to be the Nairobi County Deputy Governor.

On Thursday, the High Court struck out a petition challenging the appointment of Anne Kananu as the Nairobi Governor and this has allowed her to name her deputy within the next 90 days.

The petition had been filed by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who had questioned how Anne Kananu was put in office.

Since Kananu is now the bonafide Governor of the city of Nairobi, state house functionaries have identified the person whom they want to deputise Kananu.

The man the state machinery wants to deputise Kananu is former Nairobi Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe.

Igathe, who worked under Sonko, is currently Equity Bank Chief Commercial Officer and has reportedly resigned to go back to City Hall as DG.

On Friday, one of the local dailies advertised Igathe’s position and this means the bank has formally accepted his resignation and he is ready to become Kananu’s deputy.

Here is the advertisement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.