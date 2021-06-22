Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Yesterday, a woman moved to court and sued Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka for child support.

The middle-aged woman identified as Irene Mutaki wants Lusaka to accept responsibility for the unborn child and pay her Sh 25 million as child support.

Lawyer Danstan Omari, who is representing Irene, claimed that his client and the Senate speaker started dating in 2018 until May 2021 when they disagreed after she fell pregnant.

He reportedly urged her to terminate the pregnancy and when she refused, he cut communication.

Photos of Irene have since emerged online.

She is just an average-looking woman.

Check out her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.