Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – The medical fraternity is mourning the untimely death of Dr. Lydia Wahura Kanyoro, who took her own life last Saturday at the KNH parking lot.

Although the deceased doctor was reportedly battling depression, she appeared as a very jovial and friendly woman on social media.

She would hang out with friends and share fun moments together but behind her charming smile, she was going through a lot.

Here are photos obtained from her social media platforms.

The Kenya DAILY POST.