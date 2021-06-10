Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, is actively involved in the life of his kids even after he divorced his wife over infidelity.

Jakakimba has three sons that he loves so much and gives them everything that they need.

Yesterday, he put it clear that he will not trade anything for his adorable sons.

“In a world where many men abandon the responsibilities of fatherhood, and many mothers are forced to use the hammer of the law to force men to raise up their children, I have been deliberate that my sons must grow up having no doubts in their minds that I am their father and that I take seriously, my mandate in their lives.

“I will never ever, ever – allow, as long as I breathe, a dirty man, or all those other funny men around town, to act in any manner whatsoever, to even remotely suggest that they could ‘care’ more about my sons than I do,” he said.

And true to his words, he is the best dad to his sons.

Check out the photos below.

