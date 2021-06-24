Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has accused Deputy President William Ruto of perpetuating politics of poverty in the country using his hustler narrative.

According to Ngilu, Ruto does not understand the language of helping people to get out of poverty as he has been claiming, saying his is handing out money to impoverish them so he can control them.

“I don’t think William Ruto understands the language of helping people to get out of poverty.”

“His language is handouts and keeping people perpetually poor,” Ngilu said.

She opined that the tactics used by the DP will never help the ordinary citizen; rather, it will leave them in perennial poverty.

Recently, the governor was on Ruto’s neck, accusing him of abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta to run the country alone, yet they were elected together.

She alleged that Ruto had put in front his political ambitions and forgot his role as the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST