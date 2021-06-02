Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was yesterday forced to break the protocol to give former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a chance to address the crowd gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu for the Madaraka Day fete.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto had bypassed Raila and invited the president to speak after his address, a move that did not go down well with the locals who demanded that Raila be given a chance to speak owing to the fact the event was happening in his home turf.

Besides, Raila was very instrumental in organizing the event which Ruto didn’t want him to address by ignoring him.

Ruto and Raila have been sworn enemies since falling out in 2008.

Their frosty relationship was exacerbated in 2018 when Raila shook hands with Uhuru, a move that Ruto saw as a scheme to eclipse him from real power.

