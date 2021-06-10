Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are a happy lot following the unexpected announcement by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe that the time had come for him to quit Jubilee Party.

Speaking yesterday, Murathe stated that he is soon quitting Jubilee Party and is never coming back after accomplishing his mission of kicking Ruto and his allies out of the party.

Reacting to Murathe’s remark, Ruto’s defacto Spokesman Caleb Kositany welcomed the move, saying the statement by Murathe is an indication that Jubilee is dead.

He noted that as Ruto’s supporters, they do not regret that Murathe is quitting Jubilee because he has been a pain in the DP’s flesh.

Besides, it was just a matter of time before Jubilee came tumbling down.

“Jubilee is completely dead. It is true that whatever has the beginning, has an end,” Kositany said.

Murathe and Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju have made Ruto’s life a living hell in Jubilee, and at one point even kicked him out of the party for being disrespectful to Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST