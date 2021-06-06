Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Christians across the globe are currently mourning the death of popular Nigerian pastor, TB Joshua, who met his maker on Sunday.

Joshua, who had mega-churches in Lagos and Abuja, died at age 57 after attending a church service on Saturday evening.

Surprisingly, Pastor TB Joshua, who is the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), predicted his death about going back home, though most didn’t know about it including him

On Saturday 5th, Prophet TB Joshua, while speaking to Emmanuel Television partners meeting, he said, “There is time for everything, time to come here for prayers and time to go home after service.”

Today the man of God has gone home, back to his creator. His untimely death has thrown the whole world into deep mourning.

The renowned televangelist has left a legacy of service to God and a generation of inspiring meetings. His legacy will be entrenched in the hearts of many for years to come, especially in his home country, Nigeria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST