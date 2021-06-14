Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 14 June 2021 – Deceased businessman, Chris Kirubi, was a man of means.

Besides importing expensive suits from famous Italian fashion house Brioni, whose clients include former American Presidents George Bush and Donald Trump, he owned expensive vehicles that were branded with his initials, CK.

Some of his pricey cars include Mercedes Maybach, Bentley, Range Rover and Ferrari.

Kirubi’s sudden demise was announced by his family.

He died at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Check out his car collection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.