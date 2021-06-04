Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
SECRETARY INTERN (CUK/NT/SEC/21/5(1)
Qualification:
- Higher Diploma/Diploma in secretarial studies or related field
Duties and responsibilities
In liaison with the secretary/Administrator:
- Acting as a receptionist and meeting and greeting clients;
- Answering all calls, taking messages and handling correspondence;
- Liaising with relevant organizations and clients as required;
- Typing, filing, maintaining diaries and collating reports;
- Organizing and servicing meetings (producing and taking minutes);
- Managing databases;
- Supervising junior staff if assigned.
How to apply:
- Interested applicants should submit:
- A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;
- Personal accident insurance cover lasting at least six (6) months;
- Copy of PIN certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;
- Medical insurance cover from National Hospital Insurance cover (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance
- All applicants must fulfill the requirements of Chapter 6 of the constitution on Leadership and Integrity.
- Candidates who meet the above requirements should download and fill in a prescribed application form from the University Website cuk.ac.ke submit two (2) hard copies of the letter of application, certificates, National Identity Card/passport, testimonials and updated curriculum vitae to include full details of education, name and addresses of three referees and duly filled application forms;
- Clearly labeled and sealed applications quoting the reference number should be addressed to the undersigned and returned not later than Thursday, 17th June, 2021 at 12
The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Finance, Planning & Administration The Co-operative University of Kenya
P.O. Box 24814-00502
Karen- Kenya
NB:
CUK is an equal opportunity employer. Female applicants, PWDS and those from marginalized communities are encouraged to apply.
