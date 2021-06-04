Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SECRETARY INTERN (CUK/NT/SEC/21/5(1)

Qualification:

Higher Diploma/Diploma in secretarial studies or related field

Duties and responsibilities

In liaison with the secretary/Administrator:

Acting as a receptionist and meeting and greeting clients;

Answering all calls, taking messages and handling correspondence;

Liaising with relevant organizations and clients as required;

Typing, filing, maintaining diaries and collating reports;

Organizing and servicing meetings (producing and taking minutes);

Managing databases;

Supervising junior staff if assigned.

How to apply:

Interested applicants should submit:

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Personal accident insurance cover lasting at least six (6) months;

Copy of PIN certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

Medical insurance cover from National Hospital Insurance cover (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance

All applicants must fulfill the requirements of Chapter 6 of the constitution on Leadership and Integrity. Candidates who meet the above requirements should download and fill in a prescribed application form from the University Website cuk.ac.ke submit two (2) hard copies of the letter of application, certificates, National Identity Card/passport, testimonials and updated curriculum vitae to include full details of education, name and addresses of three referees and duly filled application forms;

Clearly labeled and sealed applications quoting the reference number should be addressed to the undersigned and returned not later than Thursday, 17th June, 2021 at 12

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Finance, Planning & Administration The Co-operative University of Kenya

P.O. Box 24814-00502

Karen- Kenya

NB:

CUK is an equal opportunity employer. Female applicants, PWDS and those from marginalized communities are encouraged to apply.