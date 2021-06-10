Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Police are in hot pursuit of a form 3 student from Ainamoi Secondary School in Kericho County after he attacked the principal.

The dramatic incident happened after the student was sent home over Sh 7,000 fee balance.

He is said to have asked for more time to clear the balance but the principal declined.

The rogue student confronted the principal after his request was declined and hammered a 4-inch long nail into his head and then escaped.

The principal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and is in stable condition.

Here’s a photo of the injured principal.

