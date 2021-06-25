Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – A Kenyan, who is an adviser to Saudi Arabia Central Bank, has praised Deputy President William Ruto over how he is organising his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) popularly known as Tanga Tanga or hustler movement.

In a tweet on Friday, Mohamed Welihye, who is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, admitted that he is an Orange Democratic Movement follower but by the looks of things Tanga Tanga are better organised than the Raila Odinga-led political formation.

He also said since its formation 5 months ago, UDA has registered almost 5 million members becoming the second largest party after Jubilee Party.

Jubilee has 8.75 million registered members and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has 4.25 million registered members.

“I envy tangatanga. They look very organised. They’ve registered almost 5m members, have an economic model to sell already & are capturing new territory every day.

Meanwhile, my guys are busy with a dead BBI & merger talks with Kodak! Ni hujuma!,” Welihye wrote on his Twitter page.

On the fate of BBI, Welihye said he has talked with several lawyers locally and abroad and it will be almost impossible for the Court of Appeal to overturn the hight court ruling.

“I am not a lawyer but I think it would be next to impossible to overturn all the 21 rulings.

“Every lawyer I spoke to – inside & outside the country thinks that judgment is water-tight. But we shall see,” he stated.

