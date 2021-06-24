Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Bonfire Adventures Managing Director, Sarah Kabu, has continued to raise concerns over her husband’s friendship with certified womanizer Jamal Roho Safi.

Yesterday, Sarah admitted that she was worried because Jamal confessed in an interview on Jalang’o TV that he has bedded most slay queens in Nairobi.

Jamal told Jalang’o that he used to spend Ksh 50,000 per day on slay queens before he met Amber Ray, something that has left Sarah Kabu worried since her husband is so close with Jamal these days.

Earlier today, Sarah shared a photo of herself driving her children and said that she was rehearsing to be a single mother, following her husband’s decision to befriend Jamal.

“Already rehearsing to be a single mum of two lovely little angles, “ she captioned her post.

It remains to be seen whether she is serious or just chasing clout.

It’s also worth noting that Sarah and Jamal’s wife Amber Ray don’t see each other eye to eye.

They were embroiled in an ugly spat on social media last month after Sarah attacked socialites and slay queens for trying to hit on her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.