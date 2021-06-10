Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, caused a stir yesterday after he aired his marital woes on social media.

Jakakimba accused his ex-wife’s lawyer of assaulting him in the presence of his son about a month ago during parents meeting at Riara Group of Schools.

This is not the first that Jakakimba’s marital woes are being brought to light.

In 2016, he accused Sam Obudo, senior staff at Parliament, of having an affair with his wife Lynnette Otieno and sending him death threats.

Back then, Obudo was the Director of Finance and Administration in Parliament where Jakakimba’s ex-wife works as a legal officer.

Jakakimba lamented that Obudo was having a romantic liaison with his wife while offering ‘financial’ and ‘allied career gains’ at her workplace.

The Langata Parliamentary seat hopeful further alleged that Obudo threatened him in the presence of police officers when they bumped into each other at a hotel in Homa Bay.

Jakakimba has since divorced his cheating wife but his marital woes continue as they fight over the custody of their kids.

Here’s a photo of Obudo, the man who was having an affair with Jakakimba’s wife.

