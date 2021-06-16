Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is now on the verge of disintegration as campaigns for the Kiambaa parliamentary race intensify ahead of the by-election on July 15.

This is after Kiambu Governor James Nyoro accused National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya of running the show alone, locking out other leaders and party members from Kiambaa campaigns.

Kimunya’s move has threatened to tear Jubilee apart and cost Uhuru another seat in Parliament.

Nyoro has called for his inclusion in the campaign trails considering Kiambaa falls under Kiambu County, which he leads or Deputy President William Ruto will have a field day.

“Somebody decides who will talk and who is not going to.”

“We want to have one command centre, and you cannot exclude the governor from that command centre.”

“I want to be very categorical that the things we have started seeing are not what we can encourage,” Nyoro said.

Kimunya, in a viral clip, was recorded threatening Kiambaa residents with dire consequences if they failed to elect Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama as their next MP.

“I am in charge of the Jubilee party in parliament and I have 206 MPs in my list.”

“The Juja MP is not even in my list and I won’t give him any committee so the people of Juja must live with their decision…”

“The people of Kiambaa, if you do not give me Kariri Njama, I will also give you a blind eye on you…even those billions sunk in roads, may disappear if you do not give us someone who will work with the government,” Kimunya said in his Kikuyu language.

The Kenyan DAILY POST