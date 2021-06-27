Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 June 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick, was among revellers who flocked to Naivasha for the WRC rally event.

Nick, who is a well-known party animal, was spotted hanging out with comedian Jalang’o and his boys’ club members.

They were having fun at an after-party hosted at the lavish Jacaranda Lake Elementaita Lodge.

The Deputy President’s son was wearing a white Balmain Paris cotton t-shirt worth $495(Ksh 53,000) and a Reebok cap.

Just to clear any doubt, a spot check on the price of the designer’s T-shirt that Nick Ruto was wearing on the company’s website reveals that it cost $495.

Nick Ruto is a wealthy tenderpreneur.

A few years ago, he supplied electric poles to Kenya Power and Lighting Company and made millions of shillings.

See photos of DP Ruto’s son partying in Naivasha.

