Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has come out to defend himself after a special parliamentary report listed him among legislators who have never spoken in Parliament ever since they were elected.

In his defense, Oscar Sudi said he preferred to remain silent in Parliament and work for those who elected him than being vocal in the House with a poor development record on the ground.

“Which one do you prefer? Speaking in Parliament the whole day or serving the common mwananchi?

“Which performance outweigh the other? Too much English or development?

“Actions speak louder than words,” Oscar Sudi posed through a social media post.

Yesterday, the parliamentary scorecard report released by Mzalendo Trust listed Sudi among the 34 MPs who did not table any motion nor contribute to any debate tabled in parliament for the whole of 2020.

He was listed together with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Uhuru’s confidant, Maina Kamanda, and Makadara’s George Aladwa, among others.

Other legislators who were listed as silent lawmakers had also defended themselves, arguing that the bulk of parliamentary work is done in committees as part of their legislation work.

