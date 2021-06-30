Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has revealed the names of 3 MPs who have refused to take the bribe from Deputy President William Ruto to betray President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kang’ata, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, the 3 MPs genuinely love Uhuru and will never betray him for anything.

He named Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, his Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega and nominated MP Maina Kamanda as true footsoldiers of Uhuru, whom Ruto has given up on trying to persuade to dump the president for him.

So incorruptible are these MPs that attempts by Ruto through his proxies to buy their loyalty have ended up in smoke.

They will simply never leave Uhuru and would take a bullet for him.

Recently, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, revealed that they have been on a clandestine mission for the DP of bribing Kieleweke members to decamp to Tanga Tanga, which has seen the likes of Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, MPs David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Samwel Gachobe (Subukia) switch to Ruto’s camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST