Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party may have contributed to the death of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile.

This was revealed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who asked Jubilee Party leadership, led by Uhuru, to pay Ksh 6 million owed to The Independent Party (TIP TIP) leader – the late Kalembe Ndile.

Speaking yesterday, Duale stated that Jubilee is obligated to pay the amount as it won the elections and formed a government thanks to Kalembe Ndile who folded his TIP TIP to put Uhuru in State House.

TIP TIP was among fourteen political parties that merged to form Jubilee.

“Hon. Kalembe kept asking for 6 million for folding his party to form Jubilee but never received it until he died,” Duale stated.

According to former Majority Leader, Ndile would still be alive if Uhuru’s Jubilee had paid him the Sh6 million to seek treatment for his ailment earlier.

He asked Jubilee Party Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and the Party Whip Emmanuel Wangwe to pick up the debt note and make sure they delivered the Ksh 6 million to Kalembe’s family.

Kalembe passed away on May 30 and will be buried in his Mbui Nzau home, Makueni County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST