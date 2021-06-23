Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man on a mission, going by the new developments in the Mt Kenya region.

Mt Kenya region is the largest voting bloc in the country with over six million votes and by the look of things, Ruto has taken a commanding lead in the region perceived to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bedroom.

On Wednesday, Ruto welcomed Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, to the hustler movement and this according to political pundits is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wamuchomba is expected to energize Ruto’s hustler nation due to her experience in talking to Kikuyus and also her ‘sweet voice’.

Even before Wamuchomba’s dust settles, Jubilee Party apologist and blogger, Pius Kinuthia, has also alleged that Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege and her Laikipia Counterpart Cate Waruguru, are also heading to the ‘hustler nation’.

“Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba finally DECAMPS to UDA. Next will be Sabina Chege and Cate Waruguru.

“No one will be ELECTED in Mt Kenya if you DON’T support DP,” Kinuthia wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

