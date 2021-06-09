Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from Rift Valley have formed a team to draft the region’s economic and political framework ahead of the 2022 polls.

In a meeting held at Kajiado County, the Tanga Tanga politicians tasked the committee with collecting ideas on the issues that they should present to Ruto, who is their favourite presidential candidate.

“The committee is mandated to consult widely before presenting the report back to us.”

“We are not taking anything for granted regardless of where the presidential candidate is emanating from,” said Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The 14-member committee comprises 5 Governors from the region, who will present their agenda to residents before holding final discussions with Ruto.

Led by Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, the leaders said they will seek a date with DP Ruto after gathering enough ideas from ‘hustlers’.

“We don’t want to assume that Ruto, coming from Rift Valley and being in government, understands the needs of the Rift Valley region.”

“Ruto must tell us how he is going to solve the issues we shall be raising, if he will offer no convincing plan, then he would better allow us to look elsewhere,” said Governor Nanok.

Once they have presented their agenda to Ruto, the group expects the DP to deliver on their agendas once he becomes the president in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST