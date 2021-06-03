Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to neutralize the growing tension in his hustler nation.

This is after he hosted a group of his close allies from the Mt. Kenya region to close the widening rift in the camp.

The allies hosted by the DP included Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, among others.

During the meeting, the politicians discussed the strategies that they will use to ensure that they win the upcoming Kiambaa by-election.

In a statement, Kang’ata said they are united to support UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku for the imminent victory in Kiambaa.

“United we stand Hustler Nation Kiambaa Constituency, John Njuguna Wanjiku,” Irungu wrote.

This comes after rumors about the division in the hustler nation emerged due to attacks between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members and People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) members.

The two Ruto camps clashed over the hustler slogan, forcing Kuria to bolt out of the Kiambaa race and threw his weight behind the UDA candidate.

