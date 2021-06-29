Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dared ODM leader Raila Odinga to face him in the 2022 presidential duel if indeed he has assembled a strong political machine that will bring about a political Tsunami in the next year’s polls.

This is after Raila told Ruto to expect a political Tsunami in 2022 as he is part of those putting together heavy political machinery.

“The machine we are building is a powerful one; some people (William Ruto) are thumping their chest but are not aware of what is awaiting them ahead.”

“There is a strong wind that is currently building up that will soon transform into a Tsunami,” Raila Odinga said during the burial of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo.

But in response, Ruto told him that he is not afraid of anyone and that he is also ready for the presidential race.

“Let them do whatever they want to do because they have all the powers, but I want to let them know that I am not afraid either; I am very ready for this battle too,” Ruto responded.

According to Ruto, the power to elect or reject political leaders rest with the electorate, and going by the recent developments, he has the numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST