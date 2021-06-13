Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to remarks made by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during the burial of the late former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile.

Ngilu had asked Raila and Kalonzo to unite ahead of the 2022 presidential elections or risk losing to Ruto.

Speaking during a burial in Kangundo Constituency, Ruto stated that the leaders should be more concerned about how to help Kenyans and not what strategy to use to ensure that he did not clinch the top seat.

“I want to tell them that it is okay to come together. As they do so, the UDA party is focused on helping all Kenyan residents,” Ruto began.

“Coming together with an aim of winning the election will not be of use to anybody.”

“They must first have an agenda for Kenya.”

“You cannot unite merely because you want to defeat somebody.”

“What if you lose and you don’t have an agenda, what will happen?” the DP posed.

Further, the DP stated that the hustler nation had an agenda for the nation.

He reiterated that the party would use the bottom-up economic model so as to ensure that even the ordinary Kenyans benefited.

“This will make sure that each Kenyan either has a job or an enterprise so that we can expand the number of taxpayers in Kenya,” he added.

