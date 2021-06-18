Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued to squeeze the Jubilee Party out of the little life it has left ahead of Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections.

Being the President’s backyard, the two by-elections, slated for July 15 will be a tough race to watch and analysts believe it is a make or break for the Jubilee party.

Yesterday, Ruto gained an advantage over Uhuru in Muguga ward as 6 Jubilee men defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Francis Waithaka, Joseph Gacheru, Andrew Murugami, Wilfred Thuku, Francis Njuguna, and Jacob Munyua accused the Jubilee party top leadership of sidelining them hence the defection to the Ruto camp.

The six, have since visited William Ruto’s Karen residence for talks, vowing to support UDA’s Kamau Thumbi in the upcoming Muguga Ward by-election.

“The politicians were invited to Karen where they met Ruto and committed to ensure the UDA candidate captures the seat,” a source told a local daily

The six rebels were among the contestants for the Jubilee party nomination but were left out when the party settled on Mung’ara.

“After the controversial interviews where Mung’ara was declared the winner even before some of us had been interviewed, the party leadership told us to throw our weights behind him and promised to give us KSh 1 million as consolation,” Joseph Gacheru revealed.

The upcoming Muguga and Kiambaa by-election will be a litmus test for Jubilee Party which is seen to be collapsing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST