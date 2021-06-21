Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may withdraw his presidential bid in the 2022 general election if he stands to have a future political career.

This is after it became more clearer that he has no numbers to win the presidency come 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, political analyst Herman Manyora, detailed that Ruto’s recent actions showed that he did not have the requisite numbers, comparing him to a soldier in his last gasp effort to go down with a fight.

Manyora also castigated Ruto’s recent response on President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly backing a candidate from the National Super Alliance (NASA) regime.

“For Ruto to react in that manner for all intents and purposes, which were rumours, is a clear indication of a man who knows he has lost it all and is giving up to save his troops.”

“If he insists on going through the wire in 2022, there are going to be many casualties, especially politicians from Mt Kenya,” he stated.

Further, Manyora deconstructed Ruto’s political tactics, noting that his downfall would be attributed to his reliance on the Mt. Kenya region.

He added that the DP ought to seek the region’s votes as a bonus and focus on consolidating other votes from other counties.

According to Manyora, three scenarios will play out in the 2022 General elections, none of which favor the DP.

The first scenario involved the subdivision of Mt Kenya votes to various aspirants. He added that the number of votes that Ruto could get won’t make a difference.

The second scenario involved the region not presenting a candidate. He affirmed that in this case, Uhuru would have a majority say in where the votes would lie.

The final scenario would be where the region would unite and rally around one person.

He also opined that businessman Jimmy Wanjigi would be a top contender if he was backed by the Mt. Kenya region.

“Jimmy Wanjigi will be facing ODM party leader Raila Odinga and I can assure it will be a battle that will not produce an outright winner.”

“There’s going to be a runoff and in that case, Kenyans will decide,” Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST