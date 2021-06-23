Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may be going broke as the 2022 general election approaches.

This is according to Tiaty MP William Kamket, who sensationally claimed that he was witness to an incident involving Deputy President William Ruto during his recent trip to West Pokot, which proved that his money taps are drying up.

The DP has a reputation as a generous leader who doesn’t hold back in terms of financial donations to individuals, or self-help groups whenever he’s visiting a certain area.

But according to Kamket, what he saw Ruto doing in West Pokot proved to all and sundry that he no longer has the financial resources he once had.

However, he did not divulge the mystery action he saw Ruto doing in West Pokot which was proof of his plummeted financial resources.

Kamket made the startling claims during an interview while talking about Ruto’s bitter rival, Raila Odinga.

He noted that one thing which he has always admired with Raila is that, he has always had policies that are all-inclusive and based on national philosophies.

He said that this was why Raila could go to Uhuru Park and pull a huge crowd.

However, he added, the DP had no such ability, and only managed to pull huge crowds because of renting them.

Kamket further noted that the huge crowds that are always witnessed in DP Ruto’s rallies are people who have either been paid and ferried and wondered for how long this could be maintained.

He held that although buying crowds to project an image of popularity may work for a while, it isn’t sustainable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST