Friday, June 18, 2021 – That Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 Presidential election is not a secret.

This was revealed by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who claimed Ruto has managed to divide Mt Kenya region, something late president Daniel Moi failed to achieve in the entire 24 years in power.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, said Ruto is the current most popular politician in the Mt Kenya region.

“Let me just say we have to give William Rut credit because he has managed to do what (late Daniel) Moi failed to do and that was to fracture the Mt Kenya region.”

“For a long time, Moi tried to divide the Mt. Kenya region but failed,” Mutua said.

Mutua, who has expressed his ambitions to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 2022 General Election, also claimed he is the second most popular politician in the Mt Kenya region, and no one can stop him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta now, not even Raila Odinga.

It is understood that the GEMA region, which is the country’s biggest voting bloc, appears divided between the Kieleweke, which is led by Uhuru, and Tanga Tanga faction which is led by Ruto.

The region is further split between the East of Mt Kenya comprising of Meru, Embu, and Mbeere communities, and the West which comprises the Kikuyu community following the crowning of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the region’s spokesperson.

