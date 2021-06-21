Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is ahead of his peers going to the 2022 General Election.

This is after his UDA registered more than 1.5 million members in the ongoing recruitment drive in the Rift Valley alone.

The party has deployed coordinators in all counties in the DP’s backyard to ensure they recruit as many members as possible.

Nationally, it has registered more than 2.8 million members to bolster its strength ahead of the 2022 polls.

Hundreds of aspirants are also setting up the ground for tough competition for the party ticket ahead of next year’s polls.

This comes even as the DP has made it clear that he will vie for the presidency on a UDA ticket come 2022 after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee announced a plan to form a coalition with Raila Odinga’s ODM in readiness for the polls, a move aimed at edging Ruto out Jubilee.

UDA has planned to open up a regional office to be named the Hustlers Centre North Rift which will coordinate all party activities in the eight counties in the area.

Another centre will be opened in Nakuru to coordinate activities in the South Rift.

The Kenyan DAILY POST