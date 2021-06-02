Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is only inches away from becoming the 5th President of Kenya going by the events in Kisumu yesterday during the Madaraka Day celebrations, which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he dwarfed everyone, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta when he attracted a mammoth crowd on his way to Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu where the Madaraka Day fete was held.

Thousands of Raila’s supporters in Kisumu came out in droves and lined up to give Ruto a befitting welcome to the lakeside city; a statement that put his opponents on notice.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga tweeted a video of DP Ruto’s stop-over in Kondele, stating that they demanded to be addressed by the chief Hustler.

“Hustlers in Kondele, Kisumu city demand to be addressed by the chief Hustler. Thank you Kisumu,” Omanga stated.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro also took to social media and posted a message saying that although they respect all leaders, Ruto would be the President come 2022.

“Thank you Kisumu Hustlers. You are a true definition of where Kenya is headed.”

“Tunaheshimu viongozi wote lakini Ruto is our President 2022.”

“Hustlers are tribeless and Hustlers know who they will vote for.

“We are African and Africa is our Business,” Nyoro stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST