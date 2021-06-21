Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta left former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to represent him at an important meeting with Mt. Kenya leaders on Friday night as he seeks to introduce the former PM to the region, which is currently divided due to Deputy President William Ruto factor.

According to reports, Uhuru asked Raila to represent him in the meeting held on the night of Friday at the Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi while he flew to Turkey for a two-day official visit, where he joined other presidents at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The sources intimated that the ODM leader cut short his tour in the coastal region to represent the president at the business leaders’ meeting.

The meeting participants lauded the 2018 handshake between Raila and Uhuru, saying it enabled them to conduct business in a peaceful environment.

Apart from business, the meeting was also meant to come up with a road map for a joint tour of the president and the Opposition chief to the Mount Kenya region.

In the meeting attended by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Polycarp Igathe, and Peter Kenneth, the leaders assured Raila of their support come 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

The leaders pledged to unite the region in support of Raila, noting that when Kikuyus and Luos come together, there is peace in the country.

Similar meetings are expected to be held in Ruiru, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga, where the former prime minister is expected to attend.

Kamanda noted that Raila had not toured the central region insisting that people were anxiously waiting for his visit.

